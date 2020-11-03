Live results of Delaware's Senate race between Chris Collins and Lauren Witzke

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Chris Coons faces off against Lauren Witzke in Delaware.

Coons won reelection in 2014 by 13.6 percentage points of the final vote.

Delaware voted for Hillary Clinton over President Donald Trump in 2016 by 11 points.

Coons was first elected in a special general election in 2010 and remains as Delaware’s junior senator. In 2016, he retained his Senate seat after defeating Republican challenger Kevin Wade. Coons won by 13.6 percentage points, or just over 30,000 votes.

In Delaware’s most recent Senate election in 2018, Democratic Sen. Tom Carper defeated Robert Arlett by 22.2 percentage points. The state voted for Hillary Clinton over President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election by 11 percentage points of the final vote.

