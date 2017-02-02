Inmates at a Delaware prison are taking the guards hostage

Screenshot/News Journal James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware.

Inmates at a Delaware prison have taken over the building and are taking guards hostage, local news outlets reported on Wednesday.

Department of Correction response teams and state police are responding to the hostage situation at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, according to Delaware’s News Journal.

“The inmates have taken over a building,” said Rep. William Carson, a state lawmaker and member of the Delaware House Corrections Committee, according to the News Journal.

All Delaware prisons have been put on lockdown, multiple sources reported.

This story is developing.

