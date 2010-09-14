Is The GOP About To Suffer A Tea Party Catastrophe, Or Is That Just The Media's Fantasy?

Political junkies will be all over the big Delaware GOP Senate primary today, which pits middle-of-the-road congressman Mike Castle against Tea Party upstart Christine O’Donnell, who is leading in the polls.



Up until recently she was a nobody. Now, despite some radical views, a near-foreclosure (which we think might actually be a positive right now), and a sketchy past, she might win.

The media is talking about how this could be HUGE disaster for the Republican party, because she can’t possibly win in November.

Please. Anytime the media is talking about how something is going to be a huge disaster for the Republicans, it’s probably just the opposite, because, well, since when does the media really worry for the fate of the Republican party.

And lest you think this isn’t true, here’s a headline from CBSNews: Christine O’Donnell Threatens Mike Castle — And Perhaps GOP Prospects In Delaware.

The bottom line. Radical candidates not only threaten the establishment, they might actually win.

It’s going to be a very interesting Congress next year, that’s for sure.

And if a radical version of the GOP really does sweep, this is definitely going to have ramifications for business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.