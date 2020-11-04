Delaware 2020 presidential election results

Delaware has voted for a Democratic president in every election since 1992.

The state has three electoral votes.

All three of Delaware’s congressional seats are held by Democrats.

Delaware has voted Democratic in every presidential election since 1992, reliably serving as a Democratic stronghold. The state has no major down-ballot races in the House, Senate, or at the gubernatorial level in the 2020 election season.

Delaware is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and all three congressional seats. Delaware has three electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

