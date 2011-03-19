The Sex Letter That Got Mark Hurd Canned From HP Will Be Made Public!

Photo: IMDB

The letter alleging sexual harassment that got Mark Hurd fired from HP will finally become a public document!Unfortunately, it looks like some juicy parts will be redacted. But we’ll take what we can get.



We have the opinion of the Delaware Judge who just ordered that the letter must be unsealed, and it follows.

In case you forgot, Mark Hurd’s departure from HP started when Gloria Allred sent a letter to the HP board filled with salacious — and to this point secret — allegations about a sexual relationship Hurd had with b-movie actress Jodie Fisher.

It also reportedly has details about Hurd tipping Fisher off about HP’s acquisitions of EDS.

HP and Mark Hurd have 10 days to file with Delaware courts to provide further evidence the letter should not be made public.

We’ll keep our eyes out for the full document and try to grab it as soon as it’s released.

Here you can take a look at what’s going to be redacted. It sure looks like it’s interesting …

