Del Potro Saves Two Match Points In An Incredible Rally To Force A 5th Set Against Djokovic

Novak Djokovic appeared ready to shut the door on Juan Martin Del Potro with two match points in the fourth-set tie-breaker. But somehow Del Potro found enough energy to fight off the match points with two incredible rallies and then won the next two points to force a fifth set.



After winning the set, the Wimbledon crowd showed their appreciation with a thunderous ovation.

Here are the two match-saving points as well as an exhausted Del Potro’s set point (via ESPN)…

