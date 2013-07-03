Super Slow-Motion GIF Shows What Slipping On The Wimbledon Grass Does To The Body

Juan Martin Del Potro took a nasty spill at Wimbledon this morning in the first game of his quarterfinal match against David Ferrer.



Del Potro hyperextended his knee. He was able to return to the match, but has looked hobbled.

Players slipping on the grass has been a huge talking point at Wimbledon this year. The courts have been slick because of an abnormally wet June in London, and that has led to some high-profile players hitting the deck.

While these spills look silly, they’re actually pretty dangerous. As we can see in this super slow-motion GIF of Del Potro’s legs as he fell today, slipping at Wimbledon really puts your body in some awkward positions:

Here’s a wide shot of the fall:

