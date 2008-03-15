Del.icio.us: Dropping The Periods, Overhauling Design (YHOO)*

*Editor’s Note: TechCrunch notes that the “dropping the periods” news hit Silicon Valley last September. We’re putting the screws to our wagon-train driver.

Remember Del.icio.us? The social bookmarking service was one of the earliest symbols of Web 2.0 — an inventive app with a cult following — but the buzz has died down since Yahoo (YHOO) acquired the company in 2005.

But usage has climbed steadily: Founder Joshua Schacter say there are 4 million Del.icio.us users, up from 300,000 at the time of the Yahoo deal. Joshua and lead designer Bernard Kerr will be rolling out a new look for the service, which they accounced last year (thank you, TechCrunch!) and previewed for a Palo Alto gathering Thursday (below). They’re also, finally, dropping the extraneous periods from the name.

More importantly, in a future version, delicious will try to expand beyond basic “tagging” to crowd-sourced product and service ratings (hotels in Europe that we like, hate, etc.)

