16 National Burger Month monstrosities that will make you drool all over your keyboard

Cancel your midday meetings and make room (in your schedule and your stomach) for a long lunch: Del Frisco’s is celebrating National Burger Month with 16 city-specific burgers that should be labelled NSFW. (Because how does one concentrate on work after seeing these things?)
Each burger represents the local flavour, from a cheesy waffle burger in Houston, Texas to a bánh mi tuna burger in Irvine, California.
Fort Worth, TX: The Habañero Compadré Prime Beef Burger is a leaning tower of jalapeño jack cheese, chipotle aioli, honey habañero peppers, and wild arugula.
Pasadena, CA: The Chilli Verde Prime Beef Burger is topped with slow-braised pork, jack cheese, and fried tobacco onions.
Atlanta, GA: The Prime BBQ Beef Burger is stacked tall with aged cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, bread and butter pickles, and fried tobacco onions.
Irvine, CA: The Bánh Mi Tuna Burger combines a tuna tartare patty with guacamole, veggie slaw, and spicy mayo.
Chestnut Hill, MA: The Maplejack'd Burger is bursting at its seams with grilled apples, aged Vermont cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, maple glaze, and maple chipotle aioli.
Houston, TX: The Prime Beef Waffle Burger is a sweet-and-savoury mix of bourbon-glazed chipotle onions, thick-cut bacon, smoked cheddar and brie cheese, and 'sloppy sauce.'
North Bethesda, MD: The Chesapeake Prime Burger is piled onto a pretzel roll with fried tobacco onions, a fresh crab cake, and honey-mustard sauce.
Phoenix, AZ: The Prime Beef and Chorizo Burger challenges you with a husky beef-and-chorizo patty, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, and all the fixings.
New York, NY: The Pretzel Burger combines an ample prime-beef patty with Captain Lawrence Brew caramelised onions, Swiss cheese, and mustard aioli.
Dallas, TX: The Uptown Prime Beef Burger marries Swiss and white American cheese, smoked bacon, and Community IPA jam on a pretzel bun.
Washington, DC: The DC Turkey Burger lightens things up with baby arugula, pickled red onions, and honey mustard sauce.
Burlington, MA: The Burlington Baked Burger -- made with with baked beans, hickory smoked bacon, and Sam Adams barbecue sauce -- may require a bib.
Palm Beach, FL: The Coastal Tuna Burger layers pineapple aioli, guacamole, and veggie slaw on top of a seared-tuna patty.
Santa Monica, CA: The Hipster Jam Burger floods two grass-fed beef patties with melted Gruyère cheese and bacon-onion jam.
Southlake, TX: The Lone Star Prime Beef Burger combines shredded barbecue beef with pepper jack cheese and bread-and-butter jalepeños.
Tampa, FL: The Pressed Prime Beef Cuban Burger is small but mighty, with roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Cuban dijonnaise.
