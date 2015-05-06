16 National Burger Month monstrosities that will make you drool all over your keyboard

Cancel your midday meetings and make room (in your schedule and your stomach) for a long lunch: Del Frisco’s is celebrating National Burger Month with 16 city-specific burgers that should be labelled NSFW. (Because how does one concentrate on work after seeing these things?)

Each burger represents the local flavour, from a cheesy waffle burger in Houston, Texas to a bánh mi tuna burger in Irvine, California.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.