16 National Burger Month monstrosities that will make you drool all over your keyboard

April Walloga
Dallas Uptown Prime Beef BurgerCourtesy Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Cancel your midday meetings and make room (in your schedule and your stomach) for a long lunch: Del Frisco’s is celebrating National Burger Month with 16 city-specific burgers that should be labelled NSFW. (Because how does one concentrate on work after seeing these things?)

Each burger represents the local flavour, from a cheesy waffle burger in Houston, Texas to a bánh mi tuna burger in Irvine, California.

Fort Worth, TX: The Habañero Compadré Prime Beef Burger is a leaning tower of jalapeño jack cheese, chipotle aioli, honey habañero peppers, and wild arugula.

Pasadena, CA: The Chilli Verde Prime Beef Burger is topped with slow-braised pork, jack cheese, and fried tobacco onions.

Atlanta, GA: The Prime BBQ Beef Burger is stacked tall with aged cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, bread and butter pickles, and fried tobacco onions.

Irvine, CA: The Bánh Mi Tuna Burger combines a tuna tartare patty with guacamole, veggie slaw, and spicy mayo.

Chestnut Hill, MA: The Maplejack'd Burger is bursting at its seams with grilled apples, aged Vermont cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, maple glaze, and maple chipotle aioli.

Houston, TX: The Prime Beef Waffle Burger is a sweet-and-savoury mix of bourbon-glazed chipotle onions, thick-cut bacon, smoked cheddar and brie cheese, and 'sloppy sauce.'

North Bethesda, MD: The Chesapeake Prime Burger is piled onto a pretzel roll with fried tobacco onions, a fresh crab cake, and honey-mustard sauce.

Phoenix, AZ: The Prime Beef and Chorizo Burger challenges you with a husky beef-and-chorizo patty, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, and all the fixings.

New York, NY: The Pretzel Burger combines an ample prime-beef patty with Captain Lawrence Brew caramelised onions, Swiss cheese, and mustard aioli.

Dallas, TX: The Uptown Prime Beef Burger marries Swiss and white American cheese, smoked bacon, and Community IPA jam on a pretzel bun.

Washington, DC: The DC Turkey Burger lightens things up with baby arugula, pickled red onions, and honey mustard sauce.

Burlington, MA: The Burlington Baked Burger -- made with with baked beans, hickory smoked bacon, and Sam Adams barbecue sauce -- may require a bib.

Palm Beach, FL: The Coastal Tuna Burger layers pineapple aioli, guacamole, and veggie slaw on top of a seared-tuna patty.

Santa Monica, CA: The Hipster Jam Burger floods two grass-fed beef patties with melted Gruyère cheese and bacon-onion jam.

Southlake, TX: The Lone Star Prime Beef Burger combines shredded barbecue beef with pepper jack cheese and bread-and-butter jalepeños.

Tampa, FL: The Pressed Prime Beef Cuban Burger is small but mighty, with roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Cuban dijonnaise.

