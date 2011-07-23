How To Attract Justin Timberlake: Here's The Pitch Dekko Used To Snag The Celebrity Investor

Dekko wants to merge reality and augmented reality.

Photo: Stanford

Last week we broke the news that Justin Timberlake invested in another startup.That startup was Dekko. It was founded in May by Matt Miesnieks and it is in super stealth mode.



We weren’t entirely sure what Dekko was. Miesnieks declined to speak with us and his site was mysterious. It sounded like Dekko would be working on augmented reality:

“No longer will we need to rely on text, icons, lists or maps to experience what is right in front of us. We will see and interact with characters from parallel universes walking amongst us.

Dekko is building a platform combining technology from several domains including the military, computer vision, research labs, gaming and mobile services to change the way you look at the world.”

Today, our questions were answered. We got our hands on Miesnieks’ pitch deck. We think he used it, or something very similar, to attract investors like Venture51 and Justin Timberlake.

It’s actually a pretty cool concept.

