Deja Vu: There Are Massive Protests In Greece Again

Joe Weisenthal

It could be another Eurozone-focused day.

We had the Moody’s warning about Spain, more talk about a stability mechanism at the ECB, and of course protests There are always protests in Europe, the only question is what country they’re in, and today’s it’s Greece.

According to Bloomberg, anti-austerity protesting has shut down government services and transportation.

Here’s a pic from a source of the main square in Athens in front of parliament:

Greece

Photo: Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

greece moneygame-us