EXCLUSIVE: Star Anchor Deirdre Bolton Is Leaving Bloomberg TV For Fox Business Network

Today was Bloomberg TV anchor Deirdre Bolton’s last day at Bloomberg, Business Insider has learned.

She’s headed to Fox Business Network, according a source who will remain anonymous.

When reached by the telephone on Friday afternoon, Bolton would not comment.

We put in a request for comment from Bloomberg’s PR and will update when we hear back.

Bolton is definitely a big get for Fox Business if that’s indeed where she’s going. She’s been one of the big stars at Bloomberg TV.

CNBC’s star anchor Maria Bartiromo also recently left for to join Fox Business.

Sara Eisen, Dominic Chu, Josh Lipton and Sheila Dharmarajan have all left Bloomberg TV for CNBC in the last year and a half.

Bolton also Tweeted this photo earlier with anchor Scarlet Fu. It appears to be some sort of farewell.

Also, this one confirms everything.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.