Deion Sanders Live-Tweeted An Alleged Assault By His Wife Last Night

Former NFL star Deion Sanders took to Twitter this evening to tell the world about how his wife and her friend allegedly attacked him.



Seriously.

Here’s the timeline:

Photo: @DeionSanders

Photo: @DeionSanders

Sanders is currently in the middle of a heated break-up with his wife Pilar. She alleged that he was a narcissistic bully who cheated on her, and later sued him for $200 million.

If by “their mother” and “my mama” refers to Pilar (which is still an open question), then things just got taken to a new level.

Here’s the last thing Deion tweeted:

Photo: @DeionSanders

Thank God for Twitter is right.

Live-tweeting an alleged attack perpetrated by a woman that’s suing you for $200 million and her friend is most likely a Twitter first.

