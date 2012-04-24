Deion Sanders' Wife Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Him

In one of the strangest uses of Twitter yet, former NFL star Deion Sanders live-tweeted allegedly getting attacked by his wife Pilar and a friend last night.
Afterward, Pilar was arrested for misdemeanour assault.
Here’s the mug shot:
Photo: Collin County
Deion and Pilar are currently going through a messy divorce. Earlier this year she alleged that he was a narcissistic bully who cheated on her, and sued him for $200 million.
Here’s what Deion tweeted last night (the last two tweets have since been deleted):
Photo: @DeionSanders
Photo: @DeionSanders
Photo: @DeionSanders
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.