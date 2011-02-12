HOUSE(s) OF THE DAY: Deion Sanders Puts TWO Texas Mansions Up For Sale

Deion Sanders is celebrating his election to the NFL Hall of Fame, by placing not one, but two of his houses in Texas up for sale.



One is a $21 million palace outside of Dallas and the second is a downtown penthouse going for a more “modest” $7.5 million.

HOUSE ONE: The $7.5 million penthouse has 5,025 square feet across two stories with a private elevator to the roof terrace, a private pool, a bar area, an outdoor fireplace, and window views of the Dallas skyline from around the penthouse.

HOUSE TWO: The $21 million mansion is located in the aptly named Prosper, Texas, and has 29,122 square feet. The “Ultimate Party and Family Ranch” has a banquet dining room, a game room, an indoor basketball court, a bowling alley, a movie theatre, a football field, a 12-acre lake, a tennis court, a guest house, indoor and outdoor pools, and a 10-car garage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.