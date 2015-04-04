Deion Sanders reminds son that he has a $1 million trust fund after tweet about 'hood stuff'

Deion Sanders Jr., the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, is a football player at Southern Methodist University.

Because of his father’s lucrative pro career, it stands to reason that Sanders Jr. grew up well off. So when he recently tweeted about ordering “hood doughnuts,” his father roasted him on Twitter, reminding him that he has a $US1 million trust fund and comparing him to the Huxtables from “The Cosby Show.”

The fantastic exchange (via ForTheWin):

Gotta get the hood doughnuts almost every morning. If my doughnuts don’t come in a plain white box, I don’t want them!

— Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) April 2, 2015

@DeionSandersJr you’re a Huxtable with a million $US trust fund stop the hood stuff! Lololol. Son. #Truth

— Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) April 2, 2015

It appeared to be in good spirit. Sanders Jr. responded:

@DeionSanders lol I still love the hood’s doughnuts

— Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) April 2, 2015

Deion also responded to a Twitter user:

@ColtinNied @DeionSandersJr naw just having fun with my son like we always do. He was exposed to the best of both worlds and that’s rare!

— Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) April 2, 2015

According to Spotrac, Sanders made over $US33 million in NFL salary, and Baseball Reference says he made over $US13 million in MLB.

