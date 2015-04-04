Deion Sanders reminds son that he has a $1 million trust fund after tweet about 'hood stuff'

William Scott Davis
Deion sanders nfl networkElsa/Getty Images

Deion Sanders Jr., the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, is a football player at Southern Methodist University.

Because of his father’s lucrative pro career, it stands to reason that Sanders Jr. grew up well off. So when he recently tweeted about ordering “hood doughnuts,” his father roasted him on Twitter, reminding him that he has a $US1 million trust fund and comparing him to the Huxtables from “The Cosby Show.”

The fantastic exchange (via ForTheWin):

It appeared to be in good spirit. Sanders Jr. responded:

Deion also responded to a Twitter user:

According to Spotrac, Sanders made over $US33 million in NFL salary, and Baseball Reference says he made over $US13 million in MLB.

