Deion Sanders Gets His Hall Of Fame Swag On In His New Rap Single With Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg and Deion Sanders just dropped a new single in honour of Sanders’ hall of fame induction this weekend (via AOL Sporting News).



The single is called Fame, and features Sanders rapping with some auto tune assistance. This isn’t Prime Time’s first run at the music industry though, back in 1994 the footballer released his own album under MC Hammer’s record label.

Take a listen..

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

