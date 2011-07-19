Deion Sanders Just Took This $21 Million Texas Estate Off The Market

Photo: Courtesy of Hoffman International Properties

Deion Sanders has been trying to sell is 29,000 square foot house outside of Dallas for $21 million since 2009, but he just decided to take it off the market (WSJ).The Hall of Famer’s estate sits on more than 109 acres of land and includes a basketball court, tennis courts, an indoor and outdoor pool, a bowling alley, a guest house, a Hall of Fame gallery, and of course, a full football field.



Marylin Hoffman, of Hoffman International Properties, told the WSJ:

“They [Sanders and his wife] wanted to have a grand house in a beautiful setting in which to raise their children.”

And with all the amenities, this house is a kid’s dream.

