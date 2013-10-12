Deion Sanders Fired From His Own Charter School After Confrontation With Administrator

Dallas Cowboys legend and current NFL Network employee Deion Sanders has been fired from Prime Prep Academy, a sports-centric charter school that Sanders co-founded in 2012.

The announcement came a day after Sanders and an administrator allegedly got into some sort of physical confrontation at the Texas school.

The administrator, chief financial officer Kevin Jefferson, told the Dallas Morning News that Sanders threw him to the ground and it took four people to pull him off.

Sanders denies the allegations that he assaulted Jefferson, but acknowledged that a confrontation took place.

He also took some personal shots at Jefferson.

I won’t sit&witness my PrimePrep kids receive 2nds when they deserve the BEST EDUCATION!There was NO assault but a definite confrontation.

— DeionSanders (@DeionSanders) October 10, 2013

The Person claiming assault is a fake administrator whom does absolutely nothing to help the school,kids or teachers reach our goals. Truth

— DeionSanders (@DeionSanders) October 10, 2013

The school announced this morning that Sanders was out.

The chairman of the school’s board wrote:

On behalf of the board of directors of Uplift Fort Worth, CDC, the governing body for Prime Prep Academy, I write in support of the decision to end the relationship between Prime Prep Academy and Mr. Deion Sanders. It is commonly known that Mr. Sanders is a co-founder and has served as an ambassador and employee of the school since its establishment. His positive contribution is appreciated and regarded as a laudable example. The school family wishes Mr. Sanders much success in his future endeavours.

No charges have been filed.

