Deion Sanders' Wife Says He's A 'Narcissistic Bully' Who Cheated On Her With Multiple People

Deion Sanders filed for divorce from his wife Pilar back in December, and now Pilar is slamming Deion in new court documents.According to TMZ, Pilar says Deion is a “narcissistic bully who cheated on her with multiple people.”



Pilar also says Deion was physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive to herself and her three children, and that Deion ‘needs a full psychological evaluation.’

Pilar wants full custody of the children.

