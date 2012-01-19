Deion Sanders' Wife Says He's A 'Narcissistic Bully' Who Cheated On Her With Multiple People

Photo: Getty Images
Deion Sanders filed for divorce from his wife Pilar back in December, and now Pilar is slamming Deion in new court documents.According to TMZ, Pilar says Deion is a “narcissistic bully who cheated on her with multiple people.”
Pilar also says Deion was physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive to herself and her three children, and that Deion ‘needs a full psychological evaluation.’
Pilar wants full custody of the children.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.