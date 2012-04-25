Deion Sanders Gets Cited For Assault After Live-Tweeting An Altercation With His Estranged Wife

On Monday night, Deion Sanders live-tweeted an alleged attack committed against him by his estranged wife Pilar.



Pilar was arrested and booked for assault at the time, and last night the saga continued when Deion was cited for misdemeanour simple assault after further investigation by the police.

The AP reports that the charges didn’t warrant an arrest.

This is just the latest strange turn in an increasingly bizarre story.

Here’s Deion’s account of the original altercation (last two tweets have sine been deleted):

Photo: @DeionSanders

Photo: @DeionSanders

Photo: @DeionSanders

