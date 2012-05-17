Deion Sanders Already Owes His Estranged Wife More Than $275,000

Deion and Pilar Sanders are currently going through a very messy divorce. Between Pilar calling Deion a ‘narcissistic bully,’ and Deion live-tweeting an alleged assault, their divorce has been anything but private.



On Tuesday, a judge ordered Deion to pay for Pilar’s legal fees totaling about $275,000, according to NBC.

In addition to her legal fees, Deion will pay $10,500 a month in child support and $3,500 a month for Pilar’s mortgage, until their divorce is finalised.

As of now, the two will share custody of their four children for the summer.

