I went to the 'My Little Pony' fashion show during New York Fashion Week -- here's what I saw

Courtesy of Degen The Degen spring 2016 collection.

Each year, thousands of people flock to New York City to see the cutting-edge designs being shown at Fashion Week. From established designers like Givenchy and Betsey Johnson, to shows inspired by Tumblr and The Fat Jew, there was no shortage of creativity in this fall’s lineup.

When Tech Insider heard there was going to be a fashion show based entirely on the children’s TV show “My Little Pony,” we jumped at the chance to check out what would surely be a show to remember.

In case you’re not familiar, the “My Little Pony” brand has been around since the 1980s. The plastic rainbow ponies, complete with flowing manes, are sold as toys and have even starred in their own television shows. The latest iteration, “Friendship is Magic,” airs Saturdays on the Discovery Family channel, if you’re looking to tune in.

“My Little Pony” isn’t just for kids anymore, though. The ponies have garnered a cult following among millennials, who love the whimsy and nostalgia they provide. There’s even a special term for young men who are obsessed with them: “bronies.”

Produced by designer Lindsay Degen, the collection featured 15 vibrant looks inspired by everyone’s favourite magical ponies.

Keep reading to find out what it’s like to attend a My Little Pony-themed fashion show.

Walking into New York City's Pier 59 Studios, I had no idea what to expect. Madison Malone Kircher/Tech Insider The entrance to Pier 59 studios. I only knew the title of the show was called 'Friendship Is Magic,' and the invitation had promised there would be cake. Madison Malone Kircher/Tech Insider Walking into the Degen show. Inside, I was accosted by rainbows. There were 15 models in colourful ensembles posing in front of a backdrop of clouds and giant, smiling flowers. Courtesy of Degen This model's top even had the name of a My Little Pony, Dash, knitted into it. Courtesy of Degen Unlike the catwalkers at a traditional runway show, Degen's models stood positioned in a tableau for an hour. Courtesy of Degen As promised, there was cake. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7n5IQuHffN/embed/ Width: 800px 'I believe that anything you can imagine can be represented in knitting,' Degen told TI. Courtesy of Degen Designer Lindsay Degen (far left) with her models and some guests. Attendees picked up pink gift bags from a table covered in glitter on their way out of the show. Madison Malone Kircher/Tech Insider Attendees picking up their gift bags. Inside the bag there were several colourful goodies, including a bottle of nail polish, 'Unicorn Snot' body glitter, and even a 'My Little Pony' figurine to take home. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7oBc7FqX-8/embed/ Width: 800px

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.