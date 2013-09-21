Here's Why 2 Democrats Voted To Defund Obamacare, And Why 1 Republican Voted Against

There wasn’t much surprise in the House of Representatives’ vote to avoid a government shutdown while stripping all discretionary funding for the Affordable Care Act.

But three Congressmen did buck party lines in the vote. One Republican voted against the bill, and two Democrats voted in favour of it.

Rep. Scott Rigell (R-Va.) was the lone Republican to vote against the bill (four Republicans did not vote). But his objection didn’t really relate to Obamacare.

He voted no because he opposes continuing resolutions, stopgap bills like this one that fund the whole government for a period of months. He wants to get back to regular budget order: Funding the government through 12 separate, year-long bills for different functional areas. Rigell also represents a military-heavy district, and he decried the continuing resolution’s failure to address sequestration cuts.

“This CR fails to address the sequester that is negatively impacting those who wear our nation’s uniform and is the result of Congress’ inability to pass the 12 appropriations bills necessary to properly fund the government on time. What is needed is a comprehensive solution to our nation’s fiscal challenges, including a replacement for sequestration,” Rigell said in a statement.

The two Democrats who defied most of their party were Reps. Jim Matheson (D-Utah) and Mike McIntyre (D-N.C.). They both represent conservative districts and voted against the Affordable Care Act when it first passed in 2010.

Both Congressmen said in statements that they felt it irresponsible to let the government shut down, though Matheson made it clear that he opposed the inclusion of the language that defunds Obamacare.

McIntyre, though, has voted dozens of times to repeal Obamacare in its entirety or in certain portions. And he said that’s why he voted to defund it on Friday.

“My record on the health care law has been crystal clear — I voted against it when it was first considered, have voted to repeal it dozens of times, and today voted to defund it,” McIntyre said. “The need for health care reform is clear, but this law is not the right approach for our citizens, communities, and businesses.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.