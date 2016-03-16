This defunct oil rig in the middle of the ocean is now a cool hotel for divers

Seaventures Dive Rig, a decommissioned oil rig in Malaysia, is now an epic destination for divers. The five-star scuba diving school and resort offers dozens of different courses, and sits in the Celebes Sea, an area ranked one of the world’s top diving destinations.

