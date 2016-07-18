A former Apple employee has created this beautiful line of marijuana edibles

“User-friendly” is not a word we hear often when describing marijuana edibles.

Whether you’re biting into a pot brownie cooked up in a college dorm or nibbling on a fruit chew purchased from your local dispensary, you never really know how much marijuana you’re ingesting. It can take hours to get high, and the effects can be intense and long-lasting.

Leave it to a former Apple employee to redesign the way we think about marijuana edibles.

After spending over six years as a production manager at Apple, Eric Eslao set out to give the pot-infused chocolate bar the makeover it desperately needed. His newly launched company, Défoncé Chocolatier, delivers one of the most beautiful and user-friendly lines of marijuana edibles we’ve seen.

“Working at Apple, you’re constantly just revving new versions [of products]” Eslao tells Tech Insider. “We want that to be part of the culture at this company. Something might be awesome, but you just have to keep on pushing to make it better and better.”

Each bar contains 180 milligrams of THC, the ingredient in cannabis that makes users high; eaten in full, it would probably produce an hours-long, paranoia-wracked nightmare of an evening. But the bar features a three-dimensional design that divides doses into 18 pyramids, or 10-milligram doses, which is closer to a couple hits off a pipe.

Having a bar with such manageable doses is a big help for inexperienced or sensitive users. It’s a lot easier breaking off an appropriately dosed brick than it is splitting a cookie 18 ways.

Défoncé uses a concentrated cannabis extract called CO2 oil instead of weed-infused butter — an ingredient that’s popular among professional edibles-makers — which Eslao says more evenly distributes in the bar during manufacturing.

Chocolate-lovers won’t be disappointed. The company sources chocolate from two gourmet retailers, TCHO and Guittard Chocolate Company. The bars come in flavours like coffee, vanilla bean, dark, mint, matcha, and hazelnut.

The name Défoncé comes from the French word for “stoned.” In Eslao’s eyes, the classy-sounding name is a nod to the company’s mission.

According to Eslao, the decades-old prohibition on marijuana has turned the plant into something most people frown upon. With quality ingredients, smart design, and a name that he calls “bougie,” Eslao believes Défoncé can elevate the industry once again.

It’s easier said than done, though Eslao’s experience at Apple prepared him well.

Eslao joined the electronics giant in 2010 and worked as a production manager on worldwide marketing and original video content for Apple Music and Beats, among other things.

“Somehow, once you start drinking the Kool-Aid, it really does change the way you look at things — how detail-oriented you are, how pixel-perfect you are,” Eslao says of his experience working at Apple.

Défoncé is partnering with San Francisco celebrity chef Matt Masera to expand the product line to weed-infused baking chocolates and simple syrups. If California votes to legalise recreational marijuana this November, we could see even Défoncé confections in restaurants soon after.

The chocolate bars are available in California dispensaries and retail for about $20 each.

