Deflationist David Rosenberg Passes Along A Scary, Hyperinflationary Scenario

David Rosenberg of Gluskin-Sheff is normally known as a deflationist, but in his latest note he passes along a freightening inflationary story under the title: “And you thought you were bearish.”



Here is one of the most insightful — if frightening — emails we have received in some time. We still maintain that portfolios should have a concentration in securities that spin off an income stream. But again, a “barbell” approach with hard assets such as commodities will act as an effective hedge if government policies produce inflation. Have a read of this zinger below:

“I don’t know if you remember but we worked together at Merrill. I

ran emerging markets from 1985 to 1996. I’ve always been a loyal

fan and kept up with your writings.

As you know, I used to specialize in what we called then toxic waste

countries. Reality has obviously taken a turn and what was toxic now

is golden and the prime is now toxic. Our best countries are being

run like banana republics and the famed moral hazard issues are

now at the individual level with the strategic mortgage defaults. Keep

in mind that in Mexico, it moved to wholesale credit card defaults at

the last stage of the correction.

It is interesting to note that back then (the 80s) without currency

zones but a fixed dollar, the order was devaluation, default,

restructuring and budget balance with exports beginning the process

of recovery. It was not until Summers’ bailout of Mexico that we

entered this ridiculous world of constant bailouts, raising the size of

them at every turn and lowering the bar to what constitutes risk.

Now, it’s worst than ever. The developed economies have huge fiscal

deficits with no state assets to sell. The balance sheets of the

developed nations are over leveraged. The deficits have taken a

permanence to them. In the case of Europe with no individual

devaluation alternative and their new massive debt load, the EU must

now make huge fiscal cuts to get credibility. This is very reminiscent

of the pre-depression year. If the EU follows through it will push a

weak world into a severe double dip and bring the question of

capacity to repay to the forefront anyways.

Monetization or printing may end up being the only end alternative. I

know, and agree with you, that to have inflation you need demand.

Where I disagree is that you can’t have inflation with such a

significant slack in the economy. For those of us that lived or worked

in the hyperinflationary South American zone of the seventies and

eighties, inflation comes when people lose faith in the currency and

see material goods as a store of value. Because commodities rise

and the goods can no longer be expected to be made at the same

cost structure, people assume that they will be worth more in the

future creating a self fulfilling upward spiraling effect. You can

anticipate that these state governments will introduce price controls

as well as potentially fixing exchange rates worsening the situation.

My biggest fear is that these politicians and advisors have little

experience in this area and are more concerned about controlling the

political short term without regard to the longer term implications. I

see this like an attempt at covering holes in a cracking dam with your

fingers while the cracks are spreading. Bonds in the thirties were not

a safe haven because they were restructured into 30 to 40 year

bonds at 1.0-2.0% interest. Ultimately spending habits must decline,

debt must be restructured, and growth must be promoted through

the private sector.

Political interests must be aligned with long term economic objectives

and I don’t see that any time soon. Obviously, I’m very negative right

now. What am I missing?”



Given that EVERYONE is a deflationist all of the sudden it’s good for you to consider alternative scenarios (and good on Rosenberg for publishing this).

