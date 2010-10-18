A Japanese-Style Recession Could Be The Saving Grace For The US Dollar

The race to the bottom continues and the US Dollar is still in the lead in terms of losing purchasing power.



When the market commentators pronounced the Euro as “toast” earlier this year, we advised to be patient and not write the single currency off just yet. The US Dollar has been in a similar predicament in recent months.

Expectations for further quantitative easing have pushed the US Dollar to all-time lows against the Swiss Franc, the Australian Dollar and the Singapore Dollar. It is near historic lows against the Japanese Yen as well. Just how much the US Dollar has been loosing value over the long-term is not all that clear to the general investing public.

A long-term chart showing the US$ versus Japanese Yen shows the significant decline of the greenback against the Japanese Yen since the early 70’s.

As much as this trend is alarming, there is a silver lining in all this. Japan had near zero interest rates and deflationary pressures for two decades now. Property prices have never recovered since the boom years of the 80s. The Stock Market Index is barely 1/4 of it’s peak in 1990. And yet, the Japanese currency has continued to make gains against the US Dollar.

It has also performed remarkably well against other currencies since the financial crisis. Although this may seem somewhat counter-intuitive, despite near zero interest rates and essentially no return on Japanese denominated assets, the currency has remained strong.

If the US were to follow a similar fate as Japan, it would be a nightmare for property and equity prices. But there may just be some hope for the US Dollar. The pressure on the Dollar remains strong, particularly in view of the ever-mounting US debt burden.

But don’t write the greenback completely off just yet!

Good luck and good investing!

Disclaimer

Neither the information nor any opinion contained in this communication constitutes a solicitation or offer by us to buy or to sell any securities, futures, options or other financial instruments or to provide any investment advice or service. Each decision by you to do any investment transactions and each decision whether a particular investment is appropriate or proper for you is an independent decision to be taken by you. In no event should the content of this communication be construed as an express or an implied promise, guarantee or implication by or from us that you will profit or that losses can or will be limited in any manner whatsoever. Past results are no indication of future performance. Please note that there is no requirement and no commitment to make any payments to FX Investment Strategies LLC in order to access our published information be it via email or via website publication. All information is publicly available without any required monetary consideration. Any payments or donations made by you are deemed to be voluntary and cannot be considered as payments for investment advice given to you.

