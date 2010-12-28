Deflation Grips Japan As Consumer Prices Tumble For 21st Month In A Row

The Japanese deflationary experience continued in November, with consumer prices falling for the 21st month in a row, according to the country’s statistic bureau.



While fresh food prices grew, all other consumer prices dropped 0.5%, slightly less than expected.

And while Japan had other good news overnight, notably its Mizuho bank stating it was up to Basel III standards, the Nikkei tumbled on the deflation news.

The Nikkei, down 0.61%:

