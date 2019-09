In his latest daily note, David Rosenberg of Gluskin-Sheff offers up a series of charts based on last week’s CPI about who’s inflating, and who’s deflating.



Not surprisingly, the cost of medical care is still impervious to any deflation. Everything else? Well, things look a lot worse.

