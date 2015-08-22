Deflategate has now lasted longer than an entire NFL season

If it seems like Deflategate has lasted a long time, that’s because it has.

It has now been 215 days since the AFC Championship game, the day the New England Patriots are accused of intentionally deflating footballs. That is longer than the entire 2015 NFL season (147 days), including preseason games and the Super Bowl, and is nearly twice as long as the regular season (115 days).

And there is still no end in sight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.