DEFLATEGATE IS OVER: Tom Brady announces he is done fighting his 4-game suspension

Deflategate is over!

Nearly 18 months since the New England Patriots’ AFC Championship game against the Indianapolis Colts sparked the controversy over the Patriots’ under-inflated footballs, Tom Brady announced in a Facebook post that he is done fighting the four-game suspension handed to him by the NFL.

Brady posted on Friday, “It has been a challenging 18 months and I have made the difficult decision to no longer proceed with the legal process.”

Here’s his post.





Brady’s suspension will begin Week 1 of the NFL regular season through Week 4.

