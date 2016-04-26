Deflategate has now lasted longer than 3 NFL seasons

Deflategate is back! On Monday, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in New York reinstated Tom Brady’s four-game suspension in connection to the Deflategate scandal.

If it seems like Deflategate has lasted a long time, that’s because it has.

It has now been 462 days since the 2015 AFC Championship game, the day the New England Patriots are accused of intentionally deflating footballs. That is three times longer than the entire 2015 NFL season (150 days), including preseason games and the Super Bowl, and it is four times as long as the regular season (115 days).

