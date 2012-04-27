Defining The Post-App Economy

Dan Rowinski

Even as the battle rages over native apps vs. the mobile Web, the real question is already becoming “What comes next?” Developers are looking for ways to disrupt the so-called “App Economy,” especially as it pertains to Apple’s handling of the App Store. Assuming that the mobile Web’s cross-platform openness carries the day, as it has so many times before, what would such a mobile “Post-App Economy” look like and what would it offer for developers and users?

