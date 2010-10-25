Here Are The Taxes We're Going to Hike To Lower The Deficit

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

According to the WSJ, the President’s deficit-reduction panel has discovered — shockingly — that there are no easy answers when it comes to the deficit.Making their task especially daunting is the fact that they’re not really examining the entitlement programs, which swallow a gigantic portion of our annual spending.



So what are they going to recommend? The elimination or reduction of tax loopholes for things like buying healthcare with pre-tax dollars, mortgage-interest deductions, and child tax credits.

See the problem? Good luck if you’re a politician who votes for the removal of child tax credits or the mortgage-interest deduction.

The panel may also push for some kind of domestic spending freeze, and military cuts.

