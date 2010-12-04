The Deficit Commission Does Not Get Enough Votes

Photo: ap

The Deficit Commission did not get the necessary 14 votes to send their proposal to Congress.They did get a majority, for which they are claiming some kind of victory.



Seven of the 18-member panel voted against the proposal, including three Republican congressmen, three Democratic congressmen and one Obama appointee. Without last minute support from three Democrats, the commission would have lacked even a majority.

If it had moved on to Congress, there was a zero chance of the deficit plan passing.

As for those bold ideas entered into the conversation, we’ve got:

Major social security cuts

Tax reform that would both cut rates and eliminate exemptions

Other cuts totaling $3.9 trillion

