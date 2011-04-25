The US government is on pace to run a record $1.5 trillion deficit this year. Everyone agrees that such a huge deficit is not good for US. S&P lowered the long-term outlook for US government to “Negative” from “Stable”, as it feels that there is a 30% chance that S&P may have to downgrade the rating on the debt in next two years.



What this means is that, if the political parties cannot agree and take action on reducing the debt, there is a strong chance that US Treasury bonds will not be the safest investment as it is today. This could severely impact the US dominance over the world and some experts claim that US may be classified as “third world country”.



The Treasury indicates that the government will run over the deficit ceiling before May 16th (which is when the ceiling expires). If it’s allowed to expire and the deficit runs over, an unprecedented event would pan out: US government would be in default (since US government would be legally prohibited from incurring any debt).

click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/deficit-ceiling-should-it-or-should-it-not-be-raised

