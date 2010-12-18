Defiant Julian Assange Denies Ever Having Met WikiLeaker Bradley Manning

The espionage case the U.S. government is rumoured to be setting up against Julian Assange apparently rests on whether the courts can prove Assange acted in concert with Pfc. Bradley Manning to obtain the classified documents.



This morning on Good Morning America Assange unequivocally denied every having met Manning:

‘I had never heard of the name Bradley Manning before it was published in the press. Wikileaks’ technology [was] designed from the very beginning to make sure that we never know the identities or names of people submitting us material. That is, in the end, the only way the sources can be guaranteed that they remain anonymous, as far as we are concerned.’

On the Today Show he decried the secrecy surrounding the U.S. case: “The whole damn thing is kept secret.” And referred to the rape charges facing him in Sweden as “successful smear campaign so far” noting that he’d been in Sweden for nearly 40 days and the charges were dropped after which he “received permission to leave the country,” and subsequently registered his name in UK and came in for questioning.

GMA vid below.

