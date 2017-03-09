The statue of a defiant girl in front of the Wall Street bull is now wearing a series of 'pussy hats'

Picture: Getty Images

In honour of International Women’s Day, people are placing pink, floppy “pussy hats” atop the head of the newly installed statue of a defiant little girl facing off against Wall Street’s “Charging Bull.”

On March 7, the world’s third-largest asset manager, State Street Global Advisors, placed the statue in downtown Manhattan as part of its new campaign to pressure companies to add more women to their boards.

The 50-inch bronze statue stands with hands on hips, eyes locked on the iconic bull.

A day later, women gathered for marches and protests around the world in celebration of International Women’s Day. In the morning, crowds gathered around the fearless girl statue and placed their pussy hats — a symbol of solidarity that first popped up during the Women’s March in January — on her head.

The pussy hat became the unofficial feminist uniform in January, when millions marched to advocate for gender equality on President Donald Trump’s first full day in office.

The goal of International Women’s Day is to raise awareness about civil liberties, reproductive rights, workplace discrimination, and economic inequality — and push for change.

The statue of the girl is emblematic of that mission. State Street told Business Insider’s Rachael Levy that the statue aims to draw attention to the need for gender diversity in the workplace.

“One of the most iconic images on Wall Street is the charging bull. So the idea of having a female sort of stand against the bull or stand up to the bull just struck us as a very clever but also creative and engaging way to make that statement,” Lori Heinel, State Street’s deputy global chief investment officer, said. “Even though it’s a little girl, her stance is one of determination, forwardness, and being willing to challenge and take on the status quo.”

On the morning of March 8, women crowded the statue to take selfies with it.

And sixth grade students from the local Blue School drew illustrations of the statue.

