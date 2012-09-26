How To Know When People Are ACTUALLY Worried About The Fiscal Cliff

Joe Weisenthal

There’s very little evidence that anyone in financial markets are actually worried about the fiscal cliff, and the attendant spending cuts and tax hikes.

If you want to know when/if traders are actually getting worried, watch the defence stocks, since they’ll be hit by the “sequester.”

Watch the ITA ETF to see if it really starts to go down.

image

Photo: stockcharts.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.