INFOGRAPHIC: Look What All That defence Spending Could Do For The Average American

The numbers flung about when speaking of defence acquisitions are so large and so many that it’s easy for the amounts to lose their meanings.



This infographic from Military Education shows the money spent on a handful of prominent defence contracts and compares each with something most average Americans can relate to.

From: MilitaryEducation.org

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.