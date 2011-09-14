Inside The World's Largest Weapons Expo

Photo: AP

Today, Tom Peck of the Independent offers an inside peak at the world’s largest weapons expo — the Defence Security and Equipment International arms fair held this week in London’s Excel Centre.Peck notices the atmosphere of secrecy at the event, no doubt partly because of how the Libyan situation has exposed western links to dictators. There are said to be 65 national delegations at the show, including 14 from “authoritarian regimes”.



“It is not hard to spot the VIPs,” writes Peck. “They mostly wear military uniform, with big red badges saying “delegate”, and wander in packs. Those from Ukraine seem particularly intimidating. The officials hold purse strings for some of the world’s biggest budgets.”

Different country’s arms companies have their own stands. At the Israeli stall, a man talking about automatic weapons says, “They are used in Israel and 60 other countries… We cannot discuss clients but go on YouTube and you will see some interesting stuff.”

