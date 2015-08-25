The defence's central argument in an elite boarding school rape case may have hit a big snag

Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP Former St. Paul’s student Owen Labrie waits for the second day of his trial to begin at Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, N.H., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2015.

Multiple current and former students at St. Paul’s School testified Monday that a graduate named Owen Labrie told them he had sex with a 15-year-old female student who’s accusing him of sexual assault.

This testimony conflicts with Labrie’s claims that he never had sex with the girl.

Labrie, now 19 years old, graduated from the elite boarding school in 2014 and is accused of raping the female student in connection with a longstanding school tradition when he was a senior and she was a freshman.

While both parties acknowledge some consensual touching and kissing, Labrie denied having sexual intercourse with the girl in an interview with police in June 2014. His lawyer has maintained in court that there was never penetration.

The freshman was prominently featured in capital letters on a list of girls for his “senior salute” — “a school ritual in which older students proposition younger ones for as much intimacy as they can get away with: a kiss, touching, or more,” according to The New York Times. Prosecutors argued in court that the female student resisted when Labrie attempted to take her underwear off and, despite that, he then had sex with her.

The case is attracting national attention due to the prominence of St. Paul’s, an elite boarding school often compared to an Ivy League university. Labrie was set to study theology at Harvard University after he graduated in 2014, although his acceptance appears to have been rescinded following the rape charges.

“We’re curious whether rich people, smart people, behave differently than us,” University of New Hampshire Law Professor Buzz Scherr told NH1. “The other wrinkle is that there is a culture at St. Paul’s that may exist in other elite schools.”

The first witness on Monday — a freshman male who helped convince the accuser to meet up with Labrie — testified that the senior said he had sex with her:

Teen says Labrie told other’s after that he hadn’t had sex with the girl, but was smirking as he did: “He said no but nodded his head yes.”

— Jeremy Blackman (@JBlackmanCM) August 24, 2015

Friend says Labrie initially denied having sex with her “with a smirk on his face” to a group of friends. Later told him in private he had

— Peter Schworm (@globepete) August 24, 2015

Later that night the student talked to Labrie alone. Labrie told him they had sex but to, “keep it on the down low.”

— Susan Zalkind (@susanzalkind) August 24, 2015

Teen says Labrie told him privately that he did have sex w/ the girl. Exact words: “I had sex with her.” Labrie gave no specifics, though.

— Jeremy Blackman (@JBlackmanCM) August 24, 2015

Labrie’s roommate from his senior year at St. Paul’s also testified that the defendant told him the two had had sex:

“I do remember him telling me that he had “boned” her.” – Labrie’s roommate. They talked when Labrie came back from the encounter.

— Susan Zalkind (@susanzalkind) August 24, 2015

“He told me he had boned her,” roommate testifies in Labrie trial. Gasps from gallery. #owenlabrie #NH1News

— Kimberley Haas (@KHaasNH1) August 24, 2015

A third witness testified similarly:

New witness, a friend & teammate of Labrie’s, says Labrie admitted having sex w the girl. That’s 2 accounts of explicit verbal confirmation.

— Jeremy Blackman (@JBlackmanCM) August 24, 2015

Third St. Paul’s student testifies that Labrie told them he had sex with 15 year old

— Peter Schworm (@globepete) August 24, 2015

A fourth witness — who helped Labrie create the “senior salute” list — testified that he was told by Labrie that the two had sex:

Co-creator of the list says Labrie told him he had sex (that’s 4 in all, so far). His response, online: “Can’t believe you poked her, dude.”

— Jeremy Blackman (@JBlackmanCM) August 24, 2015

Tucker seems befuddled reading his own FB messages btwn him and Labrie.”I can’t believe you poked her dude …how’d it go from no to bone?”

— allison manning (@allymanning) August 24, 2015

Message from Labrie: “just pulled every trick in the book.” Tucker: “congrats. I hope it was everything you imagined.”

— allison manning (@allymanning) August 24, 2015

As Labrie’s lawyer Jay Carney notes, though, just because his client told people he had sex with the female freshman, does not mean that the students ever did:

Carney cross-examines Labrie’s roommate. “Sometimes a person would embellish what had happened, right?” “Sure.”

— Jess Bidgood (@jessbidgood) August 24, 2015

“Sometimes people would embellish,” defence attorney Jay Carney says. Pushes the dry humping theme. #NH1News #owenlabrie

— Kimberley Haas (@KHaasNH1) August 24, 2015

However, these students’ testimonies join other evidence previously cited in court that seem to cast doubt on Labrie’s claim that the two never had sex.

“Prosecutors said the accuser’s underwear had been examined by investigators, who found DNA that may have been Mr. Labrie’s; in one of the online exchanges Mr. Carney read in court, the accuser asked Mr. Labrie if he had worn a condom, and he said he had,” The Times reported. Other messages discussed whether the female student was on birth control, according to NBC News.

The defence, though, maintained the two students never had sexual intercourse, according to The Times.

“Mr. Carney said the evidence would show that although their bodies rubbed together, their underwear was still on and that Mr. Labrie ultimately decided not to have sex with her,” The Times reported.

Explaining his decision not to have sex with the female student, Labrie told police investigators he experienced a “moment of divine inspiration,” NBC reports.

Labrie, according to NBC, “is charged with three counts of aggravated felony sex assault, four counts of misdemeanour sex assault, endangering the welfare of a child and using a computer to lure her to meet him via email and Facebook.”

Business Insider has reached out to Labrie’s lawyer for any comment about Monday’s testimony.

