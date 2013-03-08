3D Printing Company Names AK-47 Magazine After Gun Control Congresswoman

Rep. Diane Feinstein has gone a long way to draw the ire of military members and gun owners alike. Much of it has to do with her admitting to having a concealed carry permit and then going on a crusade for stricter gun control.



Enter, defence Distributed, the 3D printing company which made headlines last year when it started 3D printing weapons components. They’ve had successes and failures, but today they’ve seemed to succeeded: they printed an AK magazine.

They also named it the “Feinstein AK Mag,” after the aforementioned congresswoman.

The AK-47 is a particularly nasty weapon, so it’s noteworthy this magazine held up.

defence Distributed plans to put schematics out here for download.

