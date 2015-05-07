Pentagon employees reportedly used government credit cards to pay for gambling and escort services

Pentagon employees used government-issued credit cards to pay for gambling and escort services, according to a forthcoming audit, reports Politico.

A Defence Department investigation due out later this month reportedly found that such misuse of the credit cards was widespread.

Employees charged non-travel related expenses, often as a way to hide credit card activity from their spouses, Politico reports.

Though the charges were made on government-issued cards, taxpayers may not have paid for the misuse. Defence Department employees and contractors are reimbursed for travel expenses after submitting trip receipts.

It’s unclear how the misuse of cards became so widespread and whether employees and contractors will face consequences for the inappropriate activity. The Pentagon’s travel card rules say that supervisor are responsible for ensuring that cards are used for “official travel expenses only,” and that any misuse allows the department to fire violators. But according to Politico, the audit did not examine links between charges and individuals, instead evaluating charges as a whole within the group’s internal expense-reporting system.

The Pentagon – which requires that “misuse will not be tolerated” on travel cards – is expected to issue a “stern set of warnings” following the report’s release.

The charges mirror similar government card scandals that have plagued government agencies. Recent internal audits revealed that employees at the U.S. Departments of Transportation and Agriculture also used government cards to pay for everything from bowling alleys to racetracks.

