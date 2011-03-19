defence Department Admits It's Partially At Fault For WikiLeaks

Photo: ap

The agency issued a mea culpa for WikiLeaks last week to little fanfare—but there still won’t be an investigation into its faulty systems. Former NYT General Counsel James C. Goodale asks, where is the outrage?In an astounding statement before Congress, the defence Department admitted it was partially at fault for the massive leak of government documents to the website WikiLeaks. There have been no calls, however, for an investigation into how the defence Department could have made such a blunder.



Continue reading at The Daily Beast →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.