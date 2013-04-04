defence Contractor Stocks Are Surging

The stock market is selling off today with the Dow down by over 100 points.



But there is one sector that is in the green: defence stocks. The US Aerospace & defence ETF (ITA) is up 0.8 per cent.

This could be explained by the escalating tensions in North Korea.

“North Korea rhetoric presents real, clear danger, threat to US, allies,” said defence Secretary Chuck Hagel earlier today.

Here’s a look at how some of the other big defence contractors are doing today.

Google Finance

