James Holmes' Attorneys Claim The Alleged Colorado Shooter Is Mentally Ill

James Holmes

As news outlets gathered in court this morning to fight for access to James Holmes’ university records and other court documents, his attorneys declared he’s mentally ill.But they don’t know just how ill.



“We cannot begin to assess the nature and the depth of Mr. Holmes’ mental illness until we receive full disclosure of all the documents,” defence attorney Daniel King said in court, according to the Associated Press.

King argued the defence needs more information from prosecutors.

Holmes has been charged with 12 counts of first-degree murder and 12 counts of murder with extreme indifference after he allegedly killed 12 people at an Aurora, Colo. movie theatre in July.

The media was in court today to ask Chief District Judge William Sylvester to unseal court documents concerning Holmes. They also asked that he relax the gag order that prohibits university officials from discussing Holmes.

Sylvester is expected to issue his ruling by Monday at the latest.

