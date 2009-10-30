Defendant Says He Was "Too Fat To Kill"

Too fat to kill is just not a common defence.



But that is the claim of a Florida man on trial for the murder of his son-in-law, a 40-year-old pharmaceutical executive.

AP: Edward Ates, who took the stand in his own defence Wednesday, claims he didn’t have the energy to accurately shoot Paul Duncsak and make a quick getaway.

The 62-year-old was 285 pounds when Duncsak was killed in 2006.

The prosecutors say that Ates climbed stairs to shoot Duncsak, who was involved in a custody battle with Ates’s daughter. Houston defence attorney David Berg told the AP that he had never heard of such a defence, but that it could be credible if the facts fit.

It may be odd, but a defence is a defence – and if a jury believes he could not have done it due to his weight, then that is as relevant as any other evidence.

But the live evidence — Ates himself — has been altered. He testified he lost 60 pounds while in jail awaiting his trial.

An AP article with all of the details of the case is here.

Photo: AP/Trenton Prosecutor’s Office

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.