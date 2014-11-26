Defence Minister Backtracks Comments About Australia's Submarine Shipbuilders

Defence Minister David Johnston. Photo: Getty Images.

Australia’s Defence Minister David Johnston said he regrets that people took offence to his comments that he wouldn’t trust the government’s shipbuilding firm to “build a canoe”.

“I did not intent to cause offence,” Johnston said.

“Regrettably, in rhetorical flourish, I did express my frustrations in the past performance of the Australian Submarine Corporation (ASC).

“I of course was directing my remarks at a legacy of issues and not the workers in ASC whom I consider to be world class.”

Labor has called for the minister’s removal from cabinet over the comments, saying there has been a “campaign of denigration” of the ASC.

“No-one believes this minister can conduct the procurement process fairly,” Senator Penny Wong said.

